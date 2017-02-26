Obamacare Repeal LEAKS – 10 things you need to know

I have said from the beginning that we should repeal every single line and word of Obamacare. And then NOT replace it. Let the free market do its magic. But the Republicans seem bent on doing a replacement. I understand that Rand Paul came up with a pretty good one that they rejected. Now, with town halls occurring across the nation and leftists being brought in to make it seem as though the people want this travesty, some of these politicians are getting very rubbery in the spine department. They better stiffen their backbone and grow a set, or they are going to destroy our healthcare system once and for all.

Congress has come up with good and bad ideas. Some of the good ideas include getting rid of the individual mandate. No one should be forced by the federal government to buy health insurance. Medicaid expansion would be put back in the hands of the states where it belongs. The plan would relieve restrictions on age charging and funding to Planned Parenthood would be stripped. That is excellent news. You will be able to grandfather in old plans and taxes associated with Obamacare will be done away with. All of those are good things.

From The Daily Wire:

On Friday, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) said that Republicans might not repeal Obamacare because of the political costs associated with the fallout. Speaking with a local radio show in Alabama, Brooks stated, “there are, in my opinion, a significant number of congressmen who are being impacted by these kinds of protests and their spine is a little bit weak. And I don’t know if we’re going to be able to repeal Obamacare now because these folks who support Obamacare are very active, they’re putting pressure on congressmen and there’s not a counter-effort to steel the spine of some of these congressmen in tossup districts around the country.” That could very well be true. It would also explain the draft Obamacare repeal and replace plan now circulating around Capitol Hill. That draft has some good ideas, but it also has some pretty terrible ideas re-enshrining central provisions of Obamacare. The biggest problem is this: by assuming the replacement of Obamacare with a non-transitional plan toward a nearly open market, Republicans take ownership of a government policy that shouldn’t be in the hands of the government.

Now for the bad. Republicans plan to limit tax breaks on Cadillac health plans. They were incensed when Obama taxed those plans and now this. They also want to give out age-based subsidies. The older you are, the bigger the subsidy you receive. This encourages younger people not to get health insurance and instead wait to get older to buy insurance. I’m not sure that is a smart thing to do. There are also going to be subsidies for high-risk pools. This is meant to cover those who choose to not get insurance or are at high risk. The federal government would provide $10 billion in “state innovation grants” for the sickest or riskiest health insurance enrollees every year through 2026. There will also be a 30% penalty for letting your insurance lapse.

The problem with a lot of this is that it keeps parts of Obamacare in place rather than getting rid of them. The American people have overwhelmingly stated they want Obamacare gone and the Republicans don’t look like they are going to do that. Republicans are either going to have to fix this mess and take the heat, or cave-in and keep a dying behemoth alive a while longer. Which will be disastrous in the long run. They better choose wisely, but I am not optimistic.