Rachel Dolezal’s Hilarious Name Change

People seem to take faux female Bruce Jenner more seriously than bogus black person Rachel Dolezal. Many call him “her” as if he really were a woman, whereas Dolezal does not seem to qualify for Affirmative Action, or she wouldn’t be having such a hard time finding work. But it might be different, now that she has followed “Caitlyn” Jenner’s lead by changing her name:

Dolezal, the former head of Spokane, Washington’s NAACP chapter who claimed to be black before her parents ‘outed’ her as white, officially changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo in a Washington court in October, legal documents obtained by DailyMail.com show. Nkechi, short for Nkechinyere, is a name that originates from the Igbo language of Nigeria and means ‘what god has given’ or ‘gift of god.’ Diallo, meaning ‘bold,’ is a last name of Fula origin. The Fula people are a Muslim ethnic group thought to have roots in the Middle East and North Africa, who are now widely dispersed across West Africa.

Why settle for pretending to be African American when you can pretend to be African?

If the name change doesn’t convince anyone of her authenticity, maybe Rachel should try putting a plate in her lip.

On tips from Steve T, Rob E, and KirklesWorth. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.

