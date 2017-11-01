Liberals Outraged at Whites Who Resisted Demands That They Give Up Their Seats Because of Their Race

What do you call a white person who does not passively give up what is theirs and acquiesce to subservient status? A racist — as we learned at the Halifax Pop Explosion music festival:

A statement on behalf of the festival's board of directors addresses [singer Lido Pimienta] directly and promises to make changes to improve "anti-oppression and anti-racism training" over the next year. "We are sorry that one of our volunteers interrupted your art, your show, and your audience by being aggressive and racist," reads a Facebook post signed by vice-chairman Georgie Dudka. The Halifax festival says the incident involved a white volunteer photographer and several white audience members who reacted negatively when Pimienta invited "brown girls to the front" during her Oct. 19 show.

That is, whites were asked to give up their seats, regardless of how much more they might have paid for them, and move to the back in a gesture of submission to persons of politically preferred pigmentation. That some people, including a photographer, had enough self-respect to resist has been denounced with hysterical vigor by liberals, who are seizing eagerly on this evidence that more brainwashing is in order.

If liberalism prevails, they won’t need to point guns at us to get us on the trains. We will scurry to comply, lest anyone think we are racist for wanting to live.

