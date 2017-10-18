IT’S FINAL: NFL Approves Anthem Protests – Donald Trump Is NOT Happy

Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protest has continued now for over a year, with more and more players participating. But as the protests continued, ratings have steadily dropped as Americans grew increasingly angry. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was rumored to be putting a stop to the protests, but it turned out, players will be permitted to continue to kneel after all.

This week, NFL officials, team owners, players, and members of the National Football League Players Association joined together for meetings to discuss the ongoing protests. Speculation was rampant that Goodell would be issuing an edict banning players from participating.

Instead, the NFL did not request any commitments from any players that the protests cease. Instead, the league tried to come up with ways to further their activism. “We spent today talking about the issues that our players have been trying to bring attention to. About issues in our communities to make our communities better,” Goodell said.

“Today’s discussion with our players was very productive and very important. It reflected our commitment to work together with our players on issues of social justice,” he continued. “Our players are men of great character. They have a very deep understanding and tremendous knowledge of the issues that are going on in all of our communities, and their commitment to addressing these issues is really admirable.”

On Tuesday, team owners met with 13 players for a meeting of their own and released a statement about the results. “As we said last week, everyone who is part of our NFL community has a tremendous respect for our country, our flag, our anthem and our military,” the statement read. “In the best American tradition, we are coming together to find common ground and commit to the hard work required for positive change.”

Donald Trump, however, was not impressed. He has repeatedly criticized the NFL for permitting the protests to continue, and has even called for players who participate to be fired. He took to his favorite medium, Twitter, to respond to the league’s lack of action, sending out a series of tweets.

