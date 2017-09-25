LeBron James To Trump: ‘Going to White House Was a Great Honor Until You Showed Up!’

I wrote earlier today that I totally agree with President Trump in disinviting the Golden State Warriors who are the 2017 NBA champions. They were disrespectful and don’t deserve to be invited. Going to the White House is an honor that you are granted by the President of the United States. After Trump tweeted that they were no longer welcome, NBA star LeBron James tweeted that the President was a “bum.” Classy. He couldn’t wait to slam Trump, stating on Twitter, “U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!” Spoken like a true Obama lover.

James is also full of it. Players have been turning down visits to the White House for decades. Curry is hardly the first and he won’t be the last. And regardless of what these sports celebrities think, the world does not revolve around them. This is Trump’s tweet that started the whole meltdown by those such as James, “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team,” Trump tweeted earlier that morning. “Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!” Slow clap for the President.

Trump sent out the tweet after his rally in Huntsville, Alabama for US Senate candidate Luther Strange. While at that rally, he accused NFL players who kneel during the National Anthem of being unpatriotic and said they should be fired. I could not agree more. As the crowd wildly cheered the President, he called those players “sons of b**ches” and said he hoped that NFL owners would fire them for protesting. He said he would love to see that, so would I.

Lebron James’ behavior is shameful. The more I hear from these self-loving jerks in the NFL and the NBA, the more I swear off sports period. Curry had said this week he didn’t want the Warriors to visit the White House because of Trump. So, the President obliged him. Curry said his reasons for not wanting to visit the White House were “that we basically don’t stand for what our president has said, and the things he hasn’t said at the right time. By not going, hopefully it will inspire some change for what we tolerate in this country and what we stand for, what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye toward,” he said. I think we’ve all had about as much of your ‘change’ as we can stand for this lifetime. Don’t hold your freaking breath.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!

— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

Curry and James both have the right to say what they think and to not go to the White House. They can kneel all they want. But Americans have the right to not watch them. Hope it was worth it guys.

