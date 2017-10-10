The NFL Protests Are Bad, But Is There A Bigger More Evil Truth Behind It All?

As I’ve said from the beginning, there is always a radical leftist element behind things such as the NFL protests. And it’s frequently not what you think it is. Case in point… the NFL Players Association is an affiliate of the major left-wing employee union AFL-CIO. In other words, communists. They donate a ton of money to leftist organizations and causes. Among those is the oft mentioned “resistance” to President Trump. Charity is once again being used as a cover to fund radical, communist movements.

Evidently, the NFLPA is funding groups such as Center for Community Change (CCC), which advocates for complete Amnesty for illegal immigrants, as well as Working America, a Big Labor organization that promotes far-left “class consciousness.” Center for Community Change Action (CCCA), spent $3 million on Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign last year. Working America donated more than $4 million and knocked on 2.5 million doors on behalf of Clinton in battleground states. The NFLPA’s donations to radical organizations are controlled by powerful Marxists such as George Soros and Deepak Bhargava.

Working America has organized opponents of Trump’s tax plan, calling it the “Trump tax scam.” CCC joined United We Dream, which is a Soros-sponsored, pro-Amnesty campus organization, in nationwide immigration protests leading up to Trump’s inauguration in January. CCC has also coordinated its efforts with a plethora of other groups on the far-left to mobilize voters for the Democratic Party in the 2018 and 2020 elections.

Last month, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith and NFLPA president Eric Winston attacked Trump for wading into the kneeling controversy in the NFL. They weren’t just defending the players, they were backing their partisan leftist political agenda. Our taxpayer money is going to a sports union that supports Marxists and actively works against our President and our Republic. They are funding radical leftist groups who are working towards tearing this country apart and we wonder why the NFL is letting Black Lives Matters go on a kneeling binge during the National Anthem.

Republican Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma and other conservatives are trying to remove tax breaks and federal funding for professional sports and it’s gaining traction. While sports teams argue that stadium construction is for the good of the community, the senators say “there is no statistically significant positive correlation between sports facility construction and economic development.” In fact, the exorbitant stadium building costs taxpayers billions simply to line the pockets of leftists. It’s a bribe.

The true cost of these stadiums is more like $7 billion, reported Watchdog.org. “Overall, taxpayers have spent nearly $3 billion on the 16 stadiums that will host NFL games during the season’s opening weekend. And over the past couple of decades, we’ve given NFL teams nearly $7 billion total in aid for their stadiums.” We need to stop funding that. Americans can do their part by not going to games or watching these teams. Quit buying their merchandise. Until they straighten up and stop the hate, cut them off. No more free ride while they fund communists. Sounds good to me.