3-Month-Old Baby And 83 Other Children Rescued In Sex Trafficking Sting From Life Of HORROR!

Sex trafficking is one of the biggest problems in America that nobody seems to want to talk about. Children are forced into a life of degradation, abuse, sexual assault, addiction and more at the hands of people who think it’s perfectly okay to sell their bodies for some quick cash.

Recently, the FBI helped to rescue 84 children from the clutches of these monster is what is being called “Operation Cross Country XI.” Among those rescued were a 3-month-old infant and her 5-year-old sister, who were being sold as sex slaves.

The FBI worked over the course of 4 days on October to rescue 84 children (the average age of those rescued was 15) and land 120 suspects behind bars. They carried out stings in all of the usual places such as hotels, bars, casinos, truck stops, etc. They also visited street corners and obscure internet sites that are frequently visited by sex workers and those looking to sell the services of children.

“We at the FBI have no greater mission than to protect our nation’s children from harm. Unfortunately, the number of traffickers arrested—and the number of children recovered—reinforces why we need to continue to do this important work,” stated FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“This operation isn’t just about taking traffickers off the street,” he continued. “It’s about making sure we offer help and a way out to these young victims who find themselves caught in a vicious cycle of abuse.”

Since 2003, the FBI has managed to free an amazing 6,500 children from this lifestyle, but there is always more work to be done. 30 of the people who were arrested in connection to child sex trafficking received life sentences.

The victims will be given any services they need as a part of the FBI’s Victim Services Division and members of their state and local law enforcement agencies.

One agent went undercover to find out what it would cost to sleep with a 21-year-old woman and her 16-year-old partner. When the woman confirmed that they were both for sale, she and an accomplice were arrested, and the child was taken into protective custody.

So while we argue about things like Russia, kneeling for the anthem, which celebrity said what, etc., remember that there are children out there who are being sold to strange men (one of whom could even be your neighbor) and are being drugged up so they can’t go anywhere and free themselves.