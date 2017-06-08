CNN Forced To Right Their FAKE NEWS Reporting After Comey’s Testimony

CNN’s reporting regarding the testimony of former FBI director James Comey has been factually lacking. If you need an example of this, take a forced correction made to a headline that incorrectly predicted that Comey was going to “refute Trump.”

For those of who who haven’t been keeping up, Trump has stated on more than one occasion that Comey told him explicitly that he is not under FBI investigation. CNN claimed that was not the case.

CNN was wrong. Enjoy.

The story, originally titled “Comey expected to refute Trump,” detailed the expectation that Comey was to bust Trump’s claims wide open. One CNN host, Gloria Borger, even went farther than that.

“Comey is going to dispute the president on this point if he’s asked about it by senators, and we have to assume that he will be. He will say he never assured Donald Trump that he was not under investigation, that that would have been improper for him to do so.”

Unfortunately for these smug morons, Comey’s opening statement on Wednesday immediately disproved their theory that this never happened.

As a matter of fact, Comey detailed three different instances (a Jan. 6 briefing, a Jan. 27 dinner, and a March 30 phone call) in which he expressly told the President that the FBI was not investigating him.

This caused CNN to correct their story and include the following edit:

This article was published before Comey released his prepared opening statement. The article and headline have been corrected to reflect that Comey does not directly dispute that Trump was told multiple times he was not under investigation in his prepared testimony released after this story was published.

The new headline? “Comey Unlikely to Judge On Obstruction.”

This particular incident should have served as a serious wake up call for CNN, who have taken the position of know-it-alls who don’t actually know anything.

