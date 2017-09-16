Mayweather To Liberals: Trump Wasn’t Called Racist ‘Until He Ran for President and Won’

Who would have thought that Floyd “Money” Mayweather, Jr. is arguably the greatest boxer by record, in history, would actually be sticking up for Donald Trump on one issue. After coming off the biggest payday of any boxer before – a whopping $300 million fighting against MMA fighter Conor McGregor – the man holds a perfect record, and that’s saying something.

So what does this now legendary fighter have to say about the President of the United States? You’ll be surprised:

‘I think a lot, within this world, like I said, racism still exists. You never heard anything about Donald Trump being racist until he ran for president and won. Before that, everyone was like, “Oh, he on WWE. He on different shows.” Everybody, they liked Donald Trump. As soon as he ran for president, because, people don’t like the truth.’

Yeah folks, and that’s not all. He even had some comments for Trumps “grab her by the p****” secrete recording in a bus with Billy Bush:

‘He speak like a real man spoke. Real man speak, like, “Man, she had a fat a**. Did you see that a**? I had to squeeze her a**. I had to grab that fat a**.” Right?’

‘So, he talkin’ locker room talk. You know what I’m sayin’? “I’m the man. You know me, I grabbed her by the p****. And?”’

‘I feel people shy away from realness. This man didn’t do nothin’. Hey, listen. If y’all didn’t want the man in the White House, y’all should’ve voted the other way. He didn’t rob, he done his homework. He done what he had to do and he got there. I’m not here to knock nobody.’

Can you believe it? That two different controversies he’s explained away. But he’s not done yet. Here he is breaking off a piece of his mind for those leftist protesters that have taken violence into their own hands:

‘So at the end of the day, I don’t know why everybody keeps bitching about, and keeps picketing, and holding, they walking, “We don’t want!”; protesting, “We don’t want this happening!”’

‘My man, all that time you spend protesting, you keep be at home writing down ideas, coming up with a business.’

Now this is one I couldn’t agree more with. For example, if Nazis are having a march, what do you think will weaken their message – going out to meet them on the street to somehow counter-protest their twisted ideas, or everyone doing something productive for themselves, their families, and their futures, leaving an empty street with no one to hear a thing Nazis are spewing.

Think about this stuff, because I think Mayweather may have some great points…Even if it’s shared brashly.