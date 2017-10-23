Obama’s FBI surprised as Bill Clinton took $500k from Russian bank while Hillary decided on uranium deal

Democrats love to talk about Russia so you know what? Let’s talk about Russia. I think it’s time that we settle this once and for all.

Liberals try to accuse Trump of accepting help from Russia and Putin during the election, and according to them Russia represents everything that is evil, rude, crude, ugly, mean, and hateful. Therefore, they are our mortal enemy and need to be destroyed at all costs.

But apparently this is a recent thing because Hillary and Bill Clinton were big fans of the Russians back in the day and I don’t recall hearing a peep from them about that.

In 2010, Bill Clinton reportedly accepted $500,000 from a Kremlin-associated bank for a speech while Hillary (as Secretary of State) was deliberating on the infamous uranium deal. This was perhaps a not-so-thinly veiled attempt at influencing her decision for as far as we can tell, it worked like a charm.

(Show of hands if you think this should disqualify Hillary from ever mentioning “Russian influence” ever again.)

The FBI was keeping tabs on a Russian spy network that was trying to get closer to the Clintons and knew about Bill receiving the money but they did absolutely nothing about it. They claimed that it raised some red flags, especially given the time and size of the payment, and knew it could represent a conflict of interest.

As of right now, there is no evidence that what the Clintons did was illegal, so the FBI took no action against the payment.

“There is not one shred of doubt from the evidence that we had that the Russians had set their sights on Hillary Clinton’s circle, because she was the quarterback of the Obama-Russian reset strategy and the assumed successor to Obama as president,” said an anonymous source within the FBI.

And this woman has the gall to accuse Trump of accepting help from the Russians? Are you serious? And why didn’t the FBI take action on what was very clearly a conflict of interest?

We all know that the Clintons are extremely sketchy and it isn’t without the realm of possibility that they would accept money from a source that they would later condemn for some reason or another, but this is just beyond the pale.

Of course, I wouldn’t hold my breath on waiting for liberal-biased outlets to report on this and start asking hard questions. In fact, it’s entirely likely that they will attempt to either ignore this or spin it, or perhaps even use it as an excuse to discuss Trump’s “Russia problem.”

We can always count on the MSM to perform Olympic-level reaches as a way to demonize Trump. It’s the only measure of consistency that they have.