Putin Calls Out The U.S. On THREATS Against Russia As Obama Sends 3,000 Troops His Way! [VIDEO]

I don’t see this quite the way most do. Although it looks like it was Obama who ordered troops into Poland, they are going there because this situation has been building for two to three years. And it’s closer to 4,000 troops. They will train and do war games with NATO through the summer. Things are much dicier over there than Americans believe. Poland seriously believes that Putin is going to invade the Baltic States as Trump is being inaugurated. We already have Poland under our missile shield coalition and now Norway wants to be included as well. These states truly fear the Russian bear and with good reason.

In reality, this is the military’s natural progression in this scenario. And it is highly doubtful that once Trump comes into office that he will reverse this. He has massively softened his rhetoric against NATO after being briefed on what is transpiring on the ground over there. Also, the view on Russia is shifting. Rex Tillerson spoke out against them yesterday in his confirmation hearing and Trump himself has admitted they have been hacking and spying on the US. The only thing Russia respects is a show of strength. We had better not screw that up or we will really have a hot war on our hands.

Only days before his presidency ends, President Barack Obama sent over 3,000 U.S. troops into Poland but many wonder if incoming President Donald J. Trump will continue the presence as he prepares to take over the role of commander-in-chief. The move comes as many NATO allies in the region and elsewhere have become alarmed at Russian aggression and seems aimed at reassuring allies that the U.S. still has their back against Russia, the BBC reports. This influx of U.S. troops into the region is the largest U.S. deployment in the area in decades. Naturally, Russia isn’t at all happy with the move and called the deployment a clear provocation by a president who is out to get them. This reaction is expected, of course. President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the BBC that the move “threatens our interests and our security.” “It’s a third country that is building up its military presence on our borders in Europe,” he said. “It isn’t even a European country.”

This is the largest deployment of US troops in Poland since the Cold War. According to The Independent, the arrival of U.S. troops was cheered by Polish citizens there to witness the assembly. Make no mistake, regardless of what many seem to believe now, Russia is not our friend. They are a very deadly enemy and cannot be trusted. Poland’s Undersecretary of State for Defence Tomasz Szatkowski said the deployment was necessary because of Russia’s “large exercises” next to its border and its “aggressive actions in our vicinity – I mean Ukraine and the illegal annexation of Crimea.”

More than 80 main battle tanks and hundreds of armored vehicles have already arrived in Germany and are now being moved into eastern Europe by road and rail. Part of the US forces entered at Poland’s Olszyna border crossing with Germany on Thursday. The plan is to rotate the forces every nine months. Other nations involved in the rotation are Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary. The US Armored Brigade will also carry out military exercises in the Baltics to reassure our nervous allies that the US has their back against Russia. Last October, Russia sent nuclear-capable Iskander missiles to its exclave of Kaliningrad, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, and they were followed a month later by Bastion anti-ship missile launchers.

Despite Putin’s promises, he has stepped up his military presence in Syria as well. Trump’s moves against Russia will be watched very carefully by our allies and Americans in general. Remember, things are never what they seem… especially with Russia.

As the map shows, Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave on the Baltic coast sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, boasts one of Russia’s thickest A2/AD “bubbles.” Kaliningrad is a major thorn in the side of NATO as it bulks up the alliance’s military footprint on its eastern flank, said Thomas Karako, a missile defense expert with CSIS who created the interactive map. “When Air Force One flew [President Barack Obama] into Warsaw, it had to fly through Russia’s air defense bubble,” Karako told Foreign Policy, referring to Obama’s participation in the NATO summit in Poland in July 2016. “That illustrates just how deep Russia’s missiles can reach into NATO territory,” he said. The map also conveys how vulnerable NATO sea and airports in the Baltic states are to Russia’s blanket of missile threats. Russia could cut the Baltic states off from the rest of NATO in a crisis scenario, U.S. Army Europe Commander Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges told FP in 2015. Those ports, a military lifeline for NATO reinforcements in the unlikely event of a Russian attack, aren’t very well defended, said Karako. “It’s a real concern.”