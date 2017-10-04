Tip of an Iceberg Glimpsed in South Florida

Where you have massive government spending, you have massive fraud. Welfare is the last place to look for an exception to this rule. Like the one in a thousand cockroach that ventures out from inside the wall in the daytime and gets stepped on, some welfare grifters actually get caught. A recent crackdown in South Florida involved over $13 million in fraudulent food-stamp transactions:

The 12 charged over four cases are Hasan Saleh, 59, Mohammed Alobaisi, 37, Reynold Francois, 38, Ihab Hassouna, 44, Mohammad Alteen, 33, Maria Jerdana, 36, Joe Ann Baker, 56, Yousef “Joe” Homedan Zahran, 60, Omar Hajje, 43, Jalal Hajyousef, 42, Andy Javier Herrera, 24, and father Javier Herrera, 49.

At least no one can accuse them of not being diverse. One even has an Anglo-American name.

“In this instance, eight small convenience stores in South Florida committed a staggering amount of fraud in a relatively short amount of time,” said Karen Citizen-Wilcox, special agent in charge, U.S. Department of Agriculture-Office of the Inspector General, in a release.

Here’s how food stamps often work in the real world:

A store clerk swipes a person’s electronic benefits card at a point-of-sale terminal for a large amount. The person with the card is paid a lesser amount in cash. The remainder is ill-gotten profit for the store owner.

Much of the cash collected by EBT cardholders likely goes to recreational drugs, thereby forcing taxpayers to finance the narcotics trade.

Still legal tender — and illegal too.

On a tip from Dragon’s Lair. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.