WRETCHED MAN! Look Who Funded The RIOTS At Berkeley! [VIDEO]

This just ticks me off. The Daily Caller has done an excellent job of tracing exactly who was behind the riot at UC Berkeley that blocked Milo Yiannopoulos from speaking. At the bottom of this post is a video that shows some of the real violence that occurred – it links to a post by Zombie, who was there and took pictures and video. I highly recommend you take the time and visit the post. You will see things there you won’t find anywhere else. Bottom line on who is behind this… that old spider, George Soros.

But the connections are even more tangled. Soros is behind the Tides Foundation. The Tides Foundation is the one giving money to Alliance for Global Justice and Refuse Fascism – both commie radical groups. Also chipping in is the city of Tucson and the United Steel Workers labor union. My family belongs to the Iron Workers Union and the Carpenter/Millwright Union. So, I find this offensive in the extreme. Charities associated with several major corporations also donated. Among those are Patagonia.org, the outdoor apparel and equipment company, The Ben & Jerry Foundation and Lush Cosmetic. Other donors include the Peace Development Fund, a group that claims to support organizations that fight for human rights and social justice and the Hillary Clinton connected New World Foundation.

From The Daily Caller:

The left-wing group that helped organize the violent shut down of the Milo Yiannopoulos event at the University of California, Berkeley on Wednesday is backed by a progressive charity that is in turn funded by George Soros, the city of Tucson, a major labor union and several large companies. The Alliance for Global Justice, based in Tucson, is listed as an organizer and fiscal sponsor for Refuse Fascism, a communist group that encouraged left-wingers to shut down the Yiannopoulos event. The call to arms succeeded. Yiannopoulos’ talk was cancelled after demonstrators lit fires, vandalized businesses, and assaulted Donald Trump and Yiannopoulos supporters. Refuse Fascism, which includes Princeton professor Cornel West as one of its founding “initiators,” defended the response, issuing a statement on its website that called the shut down “righteous.” And on its Facebook page, the group asserted that the vandalism and arson were not “violence.” Instead, the group argued that Yiannopoulos and Trump perpetrate violence through the policies they support. “Dismantling police fences is not violent. And to compare preventing someone like that from speaking to the real-world violence that they perpetuate everyday is ludicrous,” reads one post on the group’s Facebook page.

Refuse Fascism fails to mention any attacks against conservatives. One Trump backer was attacked with shovels by a group of men clad in black. He was shown laying unconscious in the middle of the street. A female Trump supporter was blasted with pepper spray while giving an on-camera interview. President Trump has come right out and has leveled the accusation that these are paid instigators, not students. He’s right. Refuse Fascism and Berkeley politicians have even gone so far as to claim that the riot was organized by Breitbart and Trump. Just laughable.

It’s ironic that these commie radicals are calling Milo and President Trump fascists, when what they are doing themselves is the very epitome of fascism. They want to silence any opinion that does not agree with them. Always follow the money. Where you find chaos and violence in the streets, you’ll usually find George Soros.