Dana Loesch: I have to move because of death & rape threats by liberal gun control advocates

Dana Loesch: I have to move because of death & rape threats by liberal gun control advocates
16 Oct, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

This just shouldn’t happen to anyone. Dana Loesch is being forced to move simply because of her stance on gun rights and the Second Amendment. She’s an incredibly gifted woman who has been a tireless advocate for the right to bear arms. For that, she gets death and rape threats so severe, she is being forced to move. She has an incredible career ahead of her because of her talent as a pundit, reporter and show host, which also makes her high-profile. From what I understand, Dana always puts her family first as well and this must be very bad indeed if it has resulted in her moving.

Gun control advocates are behind all of this. She has had her cell phone number uncovered and she was actually threatened in front of police with being shot in her front yard. Her home has been photoed and publicized all over social media from what she says and one of the guys who did that, threatened to rape her to death. This is insane and deeply evil. Whatever happened to just disagreeing with someone? This is frightening for both Dana and her family. She’s got security protecting her children. This family should not have to live in fear like this.

Dana is among a number of conservative women who are regularly threatened on social media for daring to have their own opinions on things. She’s proudly to the right of the spectrum and I certainly agree with her on most things. She’s also done a lot of good on the right and for other people. It makes me sick that she is being treated this way.

This is why so many women on the right defend the Second Amendment. Dana has led the way on the subject from the beginning, fearlessly I might add. Now, she has to upend her entire life just to ensure the safety of those she loves. Moving, even a short distance, is no small feat and it is time consuming and expensive. They are trying to silence Dana, but it won’t work. She’s not the kind that backs down and never has been.

This is why so many people prefer anonymity on the Internet. If you speak out, you literally risk your life and the safety of your family. It’s ironic that this gets no play in the media. Dana Loesch is a well-known figure who is being threatened and yet nothing from the mainstream media. All because she supports the NRA and guns. I hope Dana and her family find a nice, new safe home and that this insanity is stopped.

Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Terresa Monroe-Hamilton is an editor and writer for Right Wing News. She owns and blogs at NoisyRoom.net. She is a Constitutional Conservative and NoisyRoom focuses on political and national issues of interest to the American public. Terresa is the editor at Trevor Loudon's site, New Zeal - trevorloudon.com. She also does research at KeyWiki.org. You can email Terresa here. NoisyRoom can be found on Facebook and on Twitter.

More articles by Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to a friend