Dana Loesch: I have to move because of death & rape threats by liberal gun control advocates

This just shouldn’t happen to anyone. Dana Loesch is being forced to move simply because of her stance on gun rights and the Second Amendment. She’s an incredibly gifted woman who has been a tireless advocate for the right to bear arms. For that, she gets death and rape threats so severe, she is being forced to move. She has an incredible career ahead of her because of her talent as a pundit, reporter and show host, which also makes her high-profile. From what I understand, Dana always puts her family first as well and this must be very bad indeed if it has resulted in her moving.

Gun control advocates are behind all of this. She has had her cell phone number uncovered and she was actually threatened in front of police with being shot in her front yard. Her home has been photoed and publicized all over social media from what she says and one of the guys who did that, threatened to rape her to death. This is insane and deeply evil. Whatever happened to just disagreeing with someone? This is frightening for both Dana and her family. She’s got security protecting her children. This family should not have to live in fear like this.

Dana is among a number of conservative women who are regularly threatened on social media for daring to have their own opinions on things. She’s proudly to the right of the spectrum and I certainly agree with her on most things. She’s also done a lot of good on the right and for other people. It makes me sick that she is being treated this way.

This is why so many women on the right defend the Second Amendment. Dana has led the way on the subject from the beginning, fearlessly I might add. Now, she has to upend her entire life just to ensure the safety of those she loves. Moving, even a short distance, is no small feat and it is time consuming and expensive. They are trying to silence Dana, but it won’t work. She’s not the kind that backs down and never has been.

This is why so many people prefer anonymity on the Internet. If you speak out, you literally risk your life and the safety of your family. It’s ironic that this gets no play in the media. Dana Loesch is a well-known figure who is being threatened and yet nothing from the mainstream media. All because she supports the NRA and guns. I hope Dana and her family find a nice, new safe home and that this insanity is stopped.

#MeToo.

Spent my weekend preparing to move due to repeated threats from gun control advocates. 1 pic.twitter.com/cQoZzOYXPt — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

2 One guy hunted down my private cell phone number, called when police were here, threatened to shoot me in my front yard. #MeToo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

3 Another guy created a string of social media accounts, posted photos of my house, threatened to rape me to death. #MeToo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

4 Another gun control advocate, after threatening to hunt me down and assault me, dragged my kids into it. #MeToo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

5 I’m grateful that my kids’ school worked with law enforcement and private security to ensure campus safety, and work with me. #MeToo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

6 I’ve only ever discussed these issues kinda vaguely. More I can’t discuss. I and other 2A women are sexually threatened regularly #MeToo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

7 I’m not sad, just determined. Maybe someday ppl will drop the ideological boundaries and not cherry-pick concern. Maybe someday. #MeToo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

8 When you think of it, it’s amazing/sad to see the treatment of women on social media who do not identify as progressive. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

9 I see conservative women regularly abused on social media by some of the same people slamming Weinstein. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

10 The culture is only non-conservative women deserve respect. It’s idiotic, demonstrated daily, and deserving of more than 140 chars. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

11 If “inequality” was truly a concern for modern feminists, they’d defend, not shame, women for making choices antithetical 2 progressivism — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

12 But they sold out by tying their cause to party & don’t defend conserv women as strategy. Some sexism is ok if it silences conservatives — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

13 Feminism should’ve defended women, regardless of party. Let ideas battle it out in the public sphere, but everyone speaks. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

14 Anyway, this is why I get heated about this. Have experienced first hand and witnessed other women endure the same. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

Re my last: Maybe now you understand why I believe all women have the right to defend themselves with 2A and expand their skills w training. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

And regardless your party or ideology, it’s your right, whether you excercise it or not. I will always defend that for all. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017