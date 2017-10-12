Trump Says NFL Should Have SUSPENDED Kaepernick- ‘They Forgot How Patriotic We Are, Now They’ll Remember’

Trump lays down what the NFL should have done with Colin Kaepernick when he was still with the San Francisco 49ers: Suspensions, suspensions, suspensions.

Speaking with Sean Hannity on Fox News, he said that Kapernick’s protest was “terrible” and that the only reason it blew up was due to the NFL’s inaction.

Speaking on Fox, Trump said that when he saw what Kaepernick was doing, that “frankly, the NFL should have suspended [Kaepernick] for one game, and then he never would have [kneeled during the anthem] again.” He said that if that didn’t work, they could have suspended him for two games. If he did it a third time, then he should have been suspended for the entire season. As he recounts this to Hannity, the crowd goes wild, before he says that “You can’t disrespect our country, our flag, our anthem, you can not do that.”

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

https://twitter.com/FoxNews/status/918442397373100032Later, at a speech in Pennsylvania, Trump brought up the kneeling with the crowd again, saying that the NFL and media sites like ESPN have forgotten “how patriotic we are. I think people forget how much we love our country.” With that, he concluded: “[The NFL has] learned over the last week, haven’t they?”

The NFL has been facing falling ratings and planned boycotts of their broadcasts and merchandise over their inability to steam the tide of National Anthem protests. So far, only a few teams like the Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys have issued statements to their players instructing them to stand up.

A few days ago Stephen Smith from ESPN said that they’ve lost their fight with Trump over the anthem. Why were you fighting with Trump over the anthem in the first place? Oh that’s right, because you were siding with that snivelling Kaepernick. Smith complained that Trump had successfully “hijacked” the kneeling and that if players want to protest, they need to find another way to do so. I might suggest that if you want to protest, do it on your own time, or even quit the NFL and do it full time.

Last year, an ESPN host, Pablo S. Torre, made the mistake of thinking that only Trump fans were upset by Kaepernick’s kneeling, tweeting months before the Presidential election: “Hell of a morning for people who can’t stand criticism of America while unironically wearing Make America Great Again hats.” In one comment, he manages to insult MAGA fans and every single American who thinks it’s disrespectful to use the national anthem before a football game to make a snide political statement.