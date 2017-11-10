Teacher Forces Children To ‘Convert To Islam’ – Fed-Up Father Fires Back With Epic Response

Our friends over in England are way ahead of the rest of us when it comes to forcing Islam down the throats of school children.

Mark McLachlan was furious when his 12-year-old stepdaughter brought home an assignment from her school asking her to “Write a letter to family about converting to Islam.” The 43-year-old didn’t let his daughter work on the assignment, and instead wrote up his own essay (below) with a heavy dose of the reality of Islam. He said that he recognizes that the children are all expected to learn about “all religions” but he doesn’t see why the students should be required to talk about leaving their own religion and choosing Islam.

As a Catholic I would be infuriated to have to deal with such an assignment and would have happily accepted a child in my care receiving a zero. Mark says he didn’t see “what [writing] the letter will gain” because if they want children to learn a less biased take on world religions they should focus on its history. In Mark’s case, I assume he wants its bloody history to be taught, along with the fact that the Crusades happened because Muslims kept attacking Europe and threatening to completely roll over Christianity’s strongholds.

After completing the assignment himself, Mark went to the school to complain and raise concerns over the essay. He had only been made aware of it because he was diligent in checking his stepdaughter’s school planner for the task, due on November 8th.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Mark himself was even sharing the news stories on his Facebook, giving us a bit more assurance of credibility. He’s also shared petitions asking for Islamic extremists to be denied free housing under Operation Constrain. In general, he sounds like my kind of guy. As well, just after the essay hit the media, he posted this on November 7th:

“When I get a reporter asking me what problem I see in a school asking my kid to write a letter to its parents saying it’s converting to Islam I shake my head in disbelief, is it not obvious? Islam getting thrown down everyone’s throat aswell as Islamic food being sold everywhere is so so worrying, I’ve never saw kosher meats being sold in the super markets, have you? STAND UP AND BE COUNTED BEFORE ITS TO LATE!!!!”

His original posting from November 6th includes a long post (linked below) that includes the full text of what he wrote up in answer to the question asking a child to write up an essay describing conversion to Islam.

Took this into the bairns school today and had a lengthy conversation with the head of year then the deputy head ,… Posted by Mark McLachlan on Monday, November 6, 2017